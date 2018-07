The Grass Valley Police Department is extending its partnership with the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says the partnership is beneficial for a number of reasons.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Gammelgard also says the arrangement also strenghtnens bonds within the community on multiple levels.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Officer Sara Perry will be returning as the School Resource Officer at Silver Springs High School for the 2018-19 school year.