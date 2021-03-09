GV Recognizes Significance of AME Church

The City of Grass Valley is moving forward with its recognition of the historic site of the African Methodist Episcopal Church which was located on the 300 Block of South Church Street for almost 50 years. In February, as part of black history month, the city approved the designation of now addresses 315, 319, 321, and 323 South Church St as the site of the church and school serving African American residents from 1854 until the end of the 19th century. There are no remaining original structures from the church or school, so the designation is symbolic.

City Planner Lance Lowe says the Historical Commission also recommended an informational plaque and photograph to be placed across the street from the site.

Listen to Lance Lowe

A third recommendation was to apply for recognition through the county historic landmarks commission.

Listen to Lance Lowe

Lowe says there were over 20 public comments all in support of the designation.

Council member Bob Brandstrom, says he was pleased to learn about the importance of the former church.

Listen to Bob Brandstrom

Vice mayor Jan Arbuckle , says this recognition has been a long time coming.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

Brandstrom paraphrased another comment about the significance of the recognition.

Listen to Bob Brandstrom

Prior to approving the recommendations, all council members acknowledged the importance of the black community and were appreciative of the historic commissions work in identifying the AME Church as a historical asset.