GV RV Park Moves Forward with Split Council

A proposed combination RV Park and Glampground in Grass Valley on McCourtney Road across from the Nevada County Fairgrounds is moving forward, but not all city council members support the project. In a 3-2 split vote council approved the necessary steps, including annexation of 45-plus acre vacant lot along McCourtney Road adjacent to Old Auburn Road. The biggest concern expressed by dissenting council members is the lack of affordable housing in Grass Valley. Council member Hilary Hodge brought up the point during discussion prior to the vote.

Hodge went on to say the project is well designed, but it doesn’t necessarily meet the housing needs.

Council member Tom Ivy is also frustrated with the use of the land and how it got to this point instead of being used for affordable housing. He feels the city should be discussing and re-evaluating how issues are addressed.

He says the project is only go forward because the city is annexing the land and investing in infrastructure. Similar contributions could have been made for a different project or scaled down project, but there has been no time for discussion since being elected to the council a little over a year ago.

Coincidentally the very next agenda item was a discussion about the cities strategic planning process.

The project site has been serving as parking lot for the fair, and most recently a vehicle yard for PG and E and CAL FIRE during emergency events.