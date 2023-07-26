GV Sales Tax Measure Approved For March Ballot

Grass Valley residents will be considering a half-percent sales tax increase in March that would enhance fire protection.That’s after the City Council rejected a proposal from city staff,Tuesday night, to declare a fiscal emergency and call for a special election in November. Fire Chief Mark Buttron told the Council that the ballot measure, which would generate nearly three and a half million dollars a year, would greatly enhance staffing for his department, among other benefits…

But there was significant opposition expressed. That included from Chamber of Commerce CEO and Downtown Association Manager Robin Galvan-Davies. She did not want the measure to be a general sales tax increase….

But a general sales tax measure only needs majority approval. Mayor Jan Arbuckle also noted that voters in Nevada County rejected a similar measure last year…

Half of the revenue would go for vegetation management. Grass Valley currently has the highest sales tax in the county. And the rate would go up to nine-percent, if this measure is approved.