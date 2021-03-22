GV School District Going All-Classroom Learning

With only about three months left in the school year, hybrid learning appears to be coming to an end after spring break for at least some districts in Nevada County. That includes the Grass Valley Elementary District. Superintendent Andrew Withers says they’re also looking at combining both cohorts back into the traditional single in-person student group, four days a week. But parents will still have a choice…

Withers says around 15-percent of students have stuck with full-time distance learning. The district has had hybrid learning since November. On Friday, the CDC also revised its guidance on social distancing at schools, saying most students can now sit three feet apart, instead of six feet, as long as they’re wearing masks. Withers also notes how challenging it’s been to make sure there’s proper spacing…

Withers says attendance and grades have been below normal levels for the entire school year. He says the district is also putting together a more remedial program for the summer.