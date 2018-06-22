GV Seeks Public Input

The City of Grass Valley is looking to the future as it develops an updated Strategic Plan. City Manager Tim Kiser collected input from about three dozen Grass Valley residents at a public meeting Thursday evening.

Kiser says information collected tonight would be compiled with data collected at four other small meetings.

The public is encouraged to continue sharing ideas about Grass Valley’s future.

Kiser says the strategic plan becomes the guiding document for which city council follows to achieve the goals set forth in the plan