GV Seeks Public Input

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 4:10 AM PDT

The City of Grass Valley is looking to the future as it develops an updated Strategic Plan. City Manager Tim Kiser collected input from about three dozen Grass Valley residents at a public meeting Thursday evening.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says information collected tonight would be compiled with data collected at four other small meetings.

Listen to Tim Kiser

The public is encouraged to continue sharing ideas about Grass Valley’s future.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says the strategic plan becomes the guiding document for which city council follows to achieve the goals set forth in the plan

 

