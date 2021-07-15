GV Selects 4 Members for Cannabis Committee

Grass Valley moves forward with establishing legal cannabis businesses as the city manager presented four recommendations to sit on the committee that will review applications and eventually select which businesses will be allowed to operate within the city limits. Tim Kiser listed the qualifications of each candidate beginning with former Mayor and city council member Lisa Swarthout.

The second candidate, Marty Lombardi, is an active member of the community and is involved with the high school district. Kiser says Lombardi provides both a fiscal knowledge and a connection to local youth.

The candidate with a strong cannabis background is Jonathan Collier.

And the final candidate is the Nevada City City Planner Amy Wolfson.

Kiser also clarified the role of the committee as being to review and select the qualified businesses.

Ties will be handled through continued discussion and debate or if needed, an interview can also occur.

Council member Tom Ivy is concerned that local growers and entrepreneurs may be overlooked by committee members if larger corporate entities are given priority because of greater capitalization and experience.

Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle supported the appointments saying it was balanced group and at least two members have vocally supported local involvement.

The committee was approved with 4 votes. Ivy abstaining from the decision.