GV Sewer Project Wrapped Up

The City of Grass Valley has completed a major sewer line refurbishing project. The project repairing just over ten percent of the fifty-plus miles of sewer lines under the city. Assistant City Engineer, Bjorn Jones, says a major benefit is lessening the load on the water treatment plant on Wolf Creek by reducing Inflow and Infiltration of clean water.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

Jones says the project blew plastic liner into over seven miles of failing pipes, sealed hundreds connections to lateral sewer lines, and installed or replaced manhole covers on some of the oldest parts of the sewer system.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

Jones says the project will also allow road repaving projects to begin that were on hold to reduce redundant construction work.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

The project was completed under budget, costing approximately five million dollars. Four million coming from a state revolving grant and the remainder from sewer rate funds.