GV Street To Get Major Facelift

Posted: Jun. 12, 2019 12:29 AM PDT

Residents will be happy to know that a busy Grass Valley street will soon be getting a much needed facelift along with significant infrastructure improvements. Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones says Richardson Street will be a mjor project this summer.

Richardson Street

Richardson Steet has been in a state of disrepair for several years and is often used as a bypass for people not wanting to use Main Street.
Work on the project could begin this summer, so Jones says the company will try to work around special events.*

Council suggested coordinating communication efforts with the Grass Valley Downtown Association.
The 1.5 million dollar project is being funded with a combination of funds including Measure E dollars targeted for road improvements.

