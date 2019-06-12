GV Street To Get Major Facelift

Residents will be happy to know that a busy Grass Valley street will soon be getting a much needed facelift along with significant infrastructure improvements. Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones says Richardson Street will be a mjor project this summer.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

Richardson Street

Richardson Steet has been in a state of disrepair for several years and is often used as a bypass for people not wanting to use Main Street.

Work on the project could begin this summer, so Jones says the company will try to work around special events.*

Listen to Bjorn Jones

Council suggested coordinating communication efforts with the Grass Valley Downtown Association.

The 1.5 million dollar project is being funded with a combination of funds including Measure E dollars targeted for road improvements.