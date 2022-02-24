GV Supporting Hospitality House State Grant Request

Hospitality House is seeking state funding through a Community Care Expansion Program that will allow them to dramatically improve the Sierra Guest House facility on Glenwood Drive behind the Save Mart in the Brunswick Basin.

The current building consists of approximately 13 rooms and needs to be demolished and rebuilt. Other dilapidated structures also need removal.

As part of the process, Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kizer, says Hospitality House Executive Director, Nancy Baglietto, and the Board are offering to be a good-neighbor partner in the project even though no city approvals are needed.

Baglietto is asking for a letter of support from Grass Valley and in turn says she will participate in the city’s development review process.

All council members ae familiar with Baglietto and Hospitality Houses community contributions and unanimously voted to support Hospitality House in the effort to get the grant.