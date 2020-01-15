< Back to All News

GV Taking Another Try at Community Block Grant

Posted: Jan. 15, 2020 12:07 AM PST

The City of Grass Valley’s attempt at securing several million dollars in Communty Block Grant funding for improvements at Memorial Park last year was a stellar effort, but fell a little short. City Planner Lance Lowe says of the 20 applications evaluated Grass Valley was near the top, but not quite close enough for funding. He says staff wants to take another shot at the 3.5 million dollar grant.

Listen to Lance Lowe

Most of the application will contain the same elements which include expansion of the pool area, demolition of an existing club house and construction of new facilities and parking. Changes include the addition of ball courts and adding a soccer field.

Listen to Lance Lowe

The soccer field will be added to the outfield of the existing softball field.
Lowe feels that building on last year’s quality application, leveraging other park improvements, and submitting early will provide the city a better advantage at getting funded.

