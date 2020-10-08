GV Tiny Tot Halloween Still On

A traditional activity- but it’s not an event- will still take place for Grass Valley’s youngest residents to celebrate Halloween. The Grass Valley Downtown Association has been given the go ahead to have children show off their Halloween costumes and receive a sweet treat a few days before the actual holiday. City Manager Tim Kiser formalized the request and council approved the action at a special meeting earlier this week.

Kiser pointed out the Downtown Association traditionally provided a Halloween Tick or Treat experience for preschoolers, but this year it would have to be different.

Since Mill Street is already closed, Kiser says they would also close Main Street to provide additional photo opportunities.

There will be one treat distribution areas that children would go to and pick up their Halloween goody bag.

Discussion about a second activity for older kids and adults also took place, but the city has to be careful about creating events- which technically, are still not allowed during COVID restrictions. Mayor Lisa Swarthout says creativity is key.

Kiser says they will explore options.

The Downtown Association and city staff will be finalizing details in the next week or so.