GV To Change Utility Billing Services

Posted: Nov. 27, 2019 12:03 AM PST

The City of Grass Valley is changing the way it bills for utilities soon. City Manager Tim Kiser announced at the Tuesday City Council meeting that the current service provider is parting ways with the city.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says a mass mailing is going out to city residents notifying them of the the change. He says anytime there is change in billing software or service providers customers should expect a short transition period while bugs are worked out.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says the change will allow the city to take back some of the customer service aspects of the billing process.

