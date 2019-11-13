< Back to All News

GV to Continue Clean-up of Condon Vegetation

Posted: Nov. 13, 2019 12:01 AM PST

Condon Park in Grass Valley is going to continue to be cleared of potentially dangerous trees and vegetation that still remains on approximately six acres of the park. City Public Works Director Mike Busse told the Grass Valley City Council the work is needed to improve safety and forest health conditions within the park.

Listen to Mike Busse

As part of the project stumps and much of the larger material will be removed but smaller material may be used for ground cover.

Listen to Mike Busse

Busse says Trees Unlimited estimates about four days of work to complete the tree removal and mastication.

