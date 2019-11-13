GV to Continue Clean-up of Condon Vegetation

Condon Park in Grass Valley is going to continue to be cleared of potentially dangerous trees and vegetation that still remains on approximately six acres of the park. City Public Works Director Mike Busse told the Grass Valley City Council the work is needed to improve safety and forest health conditions within the park.

As part of the project stumps and much of the larger material will be removed but smaller material may be used for ground cover.

Busse says Trees Unlimited estimates about four days of work to complete the tree removal and mastication.