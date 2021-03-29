GV to Decide on COVID Spending after Mill Street Decision

The City of Grass Valley will be receiving quite a bit of money as part of the American Rescue Plan signed by the president earlier in March. City Manager Tim Kiser is anticipating an amount around 2.4 million dollars that can be used in a broad range of ways.

The funds could also be used to replace lost revenue to the city or be invested in infrastructure expenditures.

He says the it is one time money so he cautions using it for personnel.

Kiser wants the money to be spent on something that benefits the community for the long term.

Because of the popularity of the Mill Street Promenade, one consideration is using the money to permanently close and redesign Mill St. However, council member Bob Brandstrom is suggesting a possible different use.

Council member Tom Ivy also received clarification the the city has four years to spend the money. So a decision could also be a fluid a process as needs could change as COVID subsides and the impact becomes more clearly defined..

Since Council had already planned to make a decision on closing Mill Street at the April 13th meeting, and Mayor Ben Aguilar was absent Tuesday and unable to participate in the funding discussion, the budget discussion was continued until after the Mill Street decision.