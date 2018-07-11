GV Trash Rates to Increase

After postponing a proposed rate increase for trash and recycling services for a month, the Grass Valley City Council approved a modified proposal at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The increase was delayed because Waste Management wanted to impose a penalty on customers that are routinely mixing more than 10% of contaminated waste with recyclable materials. Council stated that raising rates and implementing a fee without educating the customers was not appropriate.

Prior to the decision Waste Management Tisha Gill presented the education plan to inform customers of the issues with contaminated recyclables.

Listen to Tisha Gill

The plan also includes radio and print media strategies as well as attending public events. Upon reviewing an educational flyer, Council Member Jan Arbuckle still has questions about what is ok to put in recycling.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

There was also a concern that a customer could be fined because someone else contaminated their recyclables.

Listen to GV Resident

Everyone agrees the recycling issues are confusing and it will take time for customers to make adjustments. The proposed rate increases were approved, but a fee for residential contamination in recyclables was not approved.