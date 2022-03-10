GV Updates Fire Control Regulations for Clarity

The city of Grass Valley has updated its fire control regulations so that they are easier to understand and easier to enforce. At the recent city council meeting Fire Chief Mark Buttron listed five areas to amend or remove from the code. The first change was the date enforcement begins each year on all properties regardless of size. He is requesting an earlier start date for enforcement moving it from June 1st to May 1st, and also expressing he would not be surprised if the regulation goes year-round rather than seasonal.

The second change is removal of a requirement on large unimproved parcels larger than an acre that is difficult to identify and enforce.

The third change is on improved parcels greater than one acre, where property owners will be required to implement a 15 foot clearing, to equal 30 feet.

Another change more clearly identifies the boundary line where measurements begin on unimproved parcels.

The last change removed a power from the Chief to access and remediate a property without permission.

Council unanimously approved the changes.