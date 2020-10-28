GV Wants More Communication about Project Homekey

A county-based transitional and affordable housing project in Grass Valley has council members concerned about an apparent lack of communication between the county and the city. At Tuesday evenings city council meeting, County Housing Director Mike Dent was hit by questions from council members about how the project unfolded and how city residents were noticed of the project. The 2.8 million dollar project, funded by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Project Homekey, will convert the Coach n Four Motel on South Auburn Street to transitional housing and then permanent housing for the county’s most vulnerable populations- seniors, veterans and low income families.

Council member Howard Levine said poor communication is a common thread with county projects that directly impact the city.

Vice Mayor Ben Aguilar asked about neighbor contact.

Mayor Lisa Swarthout, who shared her concerns earlier in the day when the Board of Supervisors approved the project at the county level, says the county needs to find a way to make up lost revenue to the city- approximately 20,000 dollars in Transient Occupancy Tax annually.

She also pointed out that it is not too late to inform residents, of the project and how the property will transition.

Project Homekey is the Governor’s initiative to address homelessness and affordable housing around the state through property conversions.