GV Wrestles with Composting Mandates

Though residents of Grass Valley may be environmentally conscious, the city itself is wrestling with state mandates that will go into effect requiring organic material recycling- or composting- to reduce the amount of organic material that ends up in the garbage at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station. City Development Director Tom Last, says the new mandates present logistical issues.

As part of the solution, the city is going to amend its contract with Waste Management to begin collecting organic material- which will include food scraps and paper products soiled with food waste as well as compostable food containers, which currently does not get separated from regular garbage.

All council members expressed concerns about the change, because many residents already self-compost. Last says that the state is unclear with its guidance.

The contract change with Waste Management will increase costs to residents; and oversight duties will increase costs to the city.

The council directed staff to begin moving forward with the changes; but the issue will return to council as details become clearer.

Council member Tom Ivy is part of a group that is working on developing solutions.