GVPD Blasts Judge Releasing Drug Suspect

Grass Valley Police are blasting a Nevada County judge’s release, without setting bail, of a suspected drug dealer who was arrested last week. 29-year-old Jeremy Sulley, of Nevada City, was found, passed out, in an idling car, in the Holiday Shopping Center. After waking Sulley, they found various drugs, among other items, including a large amount of cash and a gun. Police Captain Steve Johnson says Sulley was initially held on 250-thousand dollars bail before the judge released him on his own recognizance without having to pay anything…

Johnson says the amount of drugs seized was considered large and highly addictive to a number of people in the area…

When including what was also found at Sulley’s home, Johnson says officers seized 171 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of heroin, 36 grams of marijuana, and 102 opiate-based prescription drug painkillers, along with over 24-hundred dollars in cash.