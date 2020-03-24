< Back to All News

GVPD Extra Patrol Online Forms Created

Posted: Mar. 24, 2020 1:30 PM PDT

The Grass Valley Police Department has created an online form for businesses, as well as citizens, who want to request extra patrols. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the form should include a short narrative outlining specific concerns. He anticipates a spike in such requests, with most businesses closed from the coronavirus mandate…

Bates says the department responds to most requests which could only previously be made through the regional dispatch center, or in person. Meanwhile, he says he’s not aware of many, if any, warnings issued, regarding the shelter-in-place order…

Bates says the department hasn’t noticed any notable change in criminal activity so far, whether it’s night or daytime patrols. He also points out that officers are already very familiar with areas that usually need extra surveillance, especially businesses that are not in highly-visibile spots, including industrial companies.

