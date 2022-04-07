< Back to All News

GVPD Holding Military Equipment Meeting

Posted: Apr. 7, 2022 12:00 AM PDT

Grass Valley is getting ready to comply with a new state law regarding police possession of military equipment. The law is intended to increase transparency, accountability, and oversight surrounding acquisition and uses. And Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says that means a much more broadened definition of what falls into that category…

Gammelgard says the Department is hosting a community meeting Thursday evening to discuss and display this equipment…

Gammelgard says the Department also possesses some less-lethal munitions, such as tear gas, rubber and bean bag projectiles. The law divides equipment into 15 categories and he says their equipment falls into only four. The public can also view the draft ordinance, with a use policy, that the City Council will consider in the near future. The meeting starts at 7 Thursday night.

