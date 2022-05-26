GVPD Introduces New Hires and Honored Officers

The Grass Valley Police Department has been continuing to operate and expand even through the pandemic. But since the city council had gone to a virtual format, there had been no in-person recognition of new officers or officers that had been honored for exemplary duty. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard took the opportunity Tuesday evening to introduce a dozen officers that had been hired since 2019. Following those introductions, the chief explains the Officer of the Year is a peer selection honor- not one from commanding officers.

He worked his way back through three years of honorees. For 2021 Officer Jonathan Brown.

In 2020 it was Brian Covella. Chief Gammelgard spoke of his abilities as an officer.

And in 2019, the Officer of the Year was awarded to a retired CHP Officer- Matt Whiting hired as a reserve officer for the police department. Gammelgard says being acknowledged by the full-time officers is a true honor.

Mayor Ben Aguilar and council members acknowledged the good work of the entire police department- especially the honorees. Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, a retired peace officer who has been on the council for over 10 years was impressed by the number of women introduced as new hires.