GVPD Introduces New Officers

Grass Valley Police Department has recently gotten a bit larger….adding three new regular officers and a canine officer. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard introduced the new officers beginning with Conrad Ball who has lived in Grass Valley since he was eight years old. Gammelgard says Officer Ball has always wanted to be in law enforcement.

Listen to Chief Gammelgard

Officer Dylan Hadley is also from the Grass Valley Area, graduating from Placer Charter High and had a career in construction prior to completing his police officer training.

Listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard says the third new hire, Officer Chris Roberds, worked for All Systems Electrical in Loomis, CA, from the age of 16 until he was hired by GVPD as a Reserve Officer in December of 2017.

Listen to Chief Gammelgard

Though the three new officers were welcomed to the police department by the Grass Valley City Council Tuesday, the star of the introductions was Kano- Grass Valley’s first canine officer.