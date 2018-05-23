< Back to All News

GVPD Introduces New Officers

Posted: May. 23, 2018 6:08 PM PDT

Grass Valley Police Department has recently gotten a bit larger….adding three new regular officers and a canine officer. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard introduced the new officers beginning with Conrad Ball who has lived in Grass Valley since he was eight years old. Gammelgard says Officer Ball has always wanted to be in law enforcement.

Listen to Chief Gammelgard

Officer Dylan Hadley is also from the Grass Valley Area, graduating from Placer Charter High and had a career in construction prior to completing his police officer training.

Listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard says the third new hire, Officer Chris Roberds, worked for All Systems Electrical in Loomis, CA, from the age of 16 until he was hired by GVPD as a Reserve Officer in December of 2017.

Listen to Chief Gammelgard

Though the three new officers were welcomed to the police department by the Grass Valley City Council Tuesday, the star of the introductions was Kano- Grass Valley’s first canine officer.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha