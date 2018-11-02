< Back to All News

GVPD Joins No Shave November

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 12:13 AM PDT

For the first time, the Grass Valley Police Department is participating in a well-known cancer awareness movement called “No-Shave November”. The fundraising brings awareness to men’s health issues, such as prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health. Officer Zack LaFerriere says his department has had a longtime link with prevention efforts…

And LaFerriere says the Grass Valley Police Department has its own special twist to raise money. The public can vote on their favorite officer beard. Voting tickets will be sold at the department’s front window, during normal business hours. There’s a suggested donation of five dollars a ticket…

And during the last day of November, LaFerriere says those who voted for the best-of-show beard will be entered in a drawing to receive 500-dollars in gift certificates to local restaurants.

