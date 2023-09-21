GVPD Officer District 2 Supervisor Candidate

A fourth candidate has emerged for the District 2 Nevada County Supervisor seat that’ll soon be vacated by Ed Scofield. District 2 covers the county south of Grass Valley. John Herrera has been an officer for the Grass Valley Police Department for 23 years. He’s retiring in November of next year, with the election part of the March Primary ballot. And Herrera says reducing the wildfire danger should be anyone’s top priority. He was one of numerous officers who helped out during the Camp Fire in Paradise. And he says it was a real eye-opener for him, with the town similar in size and geography to Grass Valley….

Herrera also wants to see more progress in reducing the ongoing housing crisis in the county…

Herrera says he started thinking about running for Supervisor as long as 10 years ago. And he wants to simply continue being a community servant. He’s the second candidate with a law enforcement background, with the other one being Jeff Pettit. Pettit retired in late 2021, after 22 years with the Sheriff’s Department.