GVPD Special Projects Team Working With Homeless

The most recent community cleanup in Grass Valley of illegal homeless encampments, although considered successful, still left a lot of debris and garbage behind. So the Special Projects Team stepped in. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says the team includes three detectives who go into rural undeveloped properties and attempt to get into productive dialogues with so-called squatters…

Blakemore says the team hauled away another 53-hundred pounds of trash, off Plaza Drive, Sutton Way, and Idaho Maryland Road. That was after a fully loaded 50-yard dumpster had already been picked up by Waste Management…

Blakemore says the team has cited a few people, but mostly for illegal fires.