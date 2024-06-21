< Back to All News

GVPD Supports Low-Level Offense Bill

Posted: Jun. 21, 2024 12:21 AM PDT

As the Legislature moves closer to its summer recess, the fate of a package of public safety measures is still uncertain. One Assembly bill puts into statute that police officers have the discretion to send people arrested for low-level offenses directly to supportive services. Deputy Grass Valley Police Chief Steve Johnson says there is already some flexibility with such minor crimes as trespassing and drug intoxication…

But Johnson says the preference in such situations, which often involve homeless people, is to not have to take someone into custody. So he says the measure would not likely be applied very frequently here…

Supporters of the bill say sometimes public safety is best served when people avoid arrest and instead get therapy, addiction support, or help in getting a job.

