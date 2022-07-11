< Back to All News

GVPD Using More Cutting Edge Technology

Posted: Jul. 11, 2022 12:57 AM PDT

The Grass Valley Police Department has been finding more cutting edge tools for its enforcement operations in recent years. And Chief Alex Gammelgard thanks the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council for the funding. Speaking during the Council’s weekly “On the Town” segment, Gammelgard said they have a tactical sphere. It’s a soft ball containing multiple digital cameras that helps improve officer safety when they can’t eyeball a hidden suspect directly…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard says the Council has helped make it possible for Grass Valley Police to obtain more advanced technology that many other departments around the state may not have easy access to or available funding. Meanwhile, with law enforcement work prone to mental health and burnout challenges, Gammelgard says they’ve also received an unexpected funding boost from the state…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard also points out that all departments will be getting some of the money, that they won’t have to go through a competitive grant process.

