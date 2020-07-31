GVPD Vandalized By Solo Suspect

The Grass Valley Police Department was vandalized some time Wednesday evening, by what appears to be a single male suspect. Sgt. Dan Kimbrough says officers returning to the station were shocked to find the front window in the door and another window broken. Kimbrough says the damage was done by a rock that had been thrown. A review of video footage shows one male suspect.

News of the vandalism had spread through social media with some people speculating that it was some sort of protest against the police department.

Kimbrough says the video footage from in front of the station and other sources confirm tha it was single individual.

Police are actively working to identify the person.