GV’s Arbuckle Takes Charge of League of Cities

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 5:30 PM PDT

A Grass Valley City Council member completes her climb to the top of a statewide organization. In mid-September, Jan Arbuckle was sworn in as the President of the California League of Cities.
At a recent City Council meeting Jan expressed her gratitutude to Grass Valley for supporting her in the role. She also talked about a special working group that’s in its early stages.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

Council member Lisa Swarthout has been appointed to the working group as Arbuckle’s representative. She applauds the League for choosing Arbuckcle as a leader.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

Arbuckle has been a member of the executive council of the League serving in various roles since 2012.
Jan will serve as the Leagues Pesident until Sepember of 2019.

