GV’s Arbuckle Takes Charge of League of Cities

A Grass Valley City Council member completes her climb to the top of a statewide organization. In mid-September, Jan Arbuckle was sworn in as the President of the California League of Cities.
At a recent City Council meeting Jan expressed her gratitutude to Grass Valley for supporting her in the role. She also talked about a special working group that’s in its early stages.
Council member Lisa Swarthout has been appointed to the working group as Arbuckle’s representative. She applauds the League for choosing Arbuckcle as a leader.
Arbuckle has been a member of the executive council of the League serving in various roles since 2012.
Jan will serve as the Leagues Pesident until Sepember of 2019.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines