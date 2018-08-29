GVSD Starts Spending Bond Money

After passage of an 18-point-8 million dollar bond measure in June, the Grass Valley School District is taking the first steps toward spending it. An architectural firm is being hired to develop plans to modernize the district’s four schools. District Superintendent Eric Frederickson says while much of the work will focus on upgrades and repairs, Bell Hill Academy is getting a multipurpose room…

The other schools being mondernized are Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Grass Valley Charter, and Scotten Elementary. Frederickson says the district is also working under a timetable to get the work done in three years…

Frederickson says some of the facilities, furniture, equipment, and infrastructure date back to the 1960’s. The bond features a property assessment of 24 dollars per 100-thousand dollars of assessed value. It was passed with 63-percent support, with 55-percent needed for passage.