GVSD Superintendent Says This Year Best For Him

It’s been nearly four years since Andrew Withers became superintendent of the Grass Valley School District, or just four months after the COVID pandemic was declared. And, on his monthly On the Town appearance, he describes this school year, which is ending in a few weeks, as the best he’s had, “hands down”…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

But Withers also mentions that it’s still challenging for teachers and staff, even with regular academic programming returning…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

And as for enrollment, Withers describes it as nearing the end of a pandemic-long decline that’s at least looking flat, if not up, next school year. He says they lost another 220 students this school year, compared to 2022-2023. Statewide test scores for 2022-2023, released by the California Department of Education show a rebound. But improvements are described as marginal, from 2021-2022. The report says student cohorts remain very far behind pre-pandemic levels in English-Language Arts and Math.