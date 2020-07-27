GVSD to Start Online in August

Grass Valley Schoold District was the first to pull the trigger and make the decision to go online when schools open in August. New Superintendent Andrew Withers says that the district is going with a three phase approach with the first phase being primarily technology-based.

Withers says that the school year will begin much more smoothly than how the year ended in June.

If conditions allow, the district will move to a hybrid model with an option to continue online learning as Phase Two, and then return to traditional daily face-to-face instruction as Phase Three. There is no set timeline for Phase Three at this point.

Withers has only been with the district for a few weeks, but he is ready to take on the challenge of leading the district through the transitions.

The first day of school in the district is August 18.