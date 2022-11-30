Habitat Celebrates Completion Of Another Home

A large group of supporters recently welcomed a new family to another Habitat for Humanity home in Grass Valley. Executive Director Lorraine Larson says it was also the celebration of the completion of the fourth of four homes near Memorial Park…

This summer, Habitat received a 20-thousand dollar grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help finish the four-home project. Meanwhile, Larson says Habitat is getting ready to start the process of building 12 more homes next year on one large

This is the 42nd home Habitat has constructed in Nevada County. Officials say with the median home price in Nevada County still at over 600-thousand dollars, ownership is out of reach for residents making less than 80-thousand dollars a year. In California, over 80-percent of low-income households spend over half of their monthly budget on housing.