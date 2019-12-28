Habitat for Humanity to Build 14 More Homes in GV

A happy holidays for Habitat for Humanity as the Grass Valley Planning Commission approved a zoning ammendment and tentative subdivision map that will allow the organization to construct fourteen new affordable homes in the city. City Planner Lance Lowe says Phase Two of the Heritage Oaks Project on Joyce Drive just west of Whiting Street is an extension of Phase One of the project which built 16 homes across the street. He sasy the project will also help the city meet its affordable housing goals.

Listen to Lance Lowe

Habitat Executive Director Lorraine Larson shares that the project will help fill a void in Nevada County.

Listen to Lorraine Larson

Much of the acerage is part of a flood zone and is not suited for development so the design maximizes use of the land.

Listen to Designer

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is also celebrating the sale and transfer of it’s most recently constructed home for a needy family. Habitat has built/provided homes to more than 38 families, housing over 160 individuals, including more than 100 children.