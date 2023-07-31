< Back to All News

Habitat For Humanity Building 45th Home Here

Posted: Jul. 31, 2023 12:23 AM PDT

At a recent groundbreaking ceremony in a Grass Valley neighborhood, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its partnership with Angela Edie to build her future home. Development Director Jennifer Cordova also notes it’s the organization’s 45th home since it was established in 1995. As always, homeowners contribute 500 hours of sweat equity to help build it, learn about budgeting and home finances, and commit to paying an affordable mortgage…

click to listen to Jennifer Cordova

Cordova says Angela will pay less than the 30-percent of the monthly income that’s often needed for housing…

click to listen to Jennifer Cordova

Cordova says it will be the fifth and final home being built on the same parcel, which also helps save costs. To date, the local Habitat has built 44 homes, rehabbed 10 homes, and has served 66 adults and 143 children.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha