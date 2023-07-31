Habitat For Humanity Building 45th Home Here

At a recent groundbreaking ceremony in a Grass Valley neighborhood, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its partnership with Angela Edie to build her future home. Development Director Jennifer Cordova also notes it’s the organization’s 45th home since it was established in 1995. As always, homeowners contribute 500 hours of sweat equity to help build it, learn about budgeting and home finances, and commit to paying an affordable mortgage…

click to listen to Jennifer Cordova

Cordova says Angela will pay less than the 30-percent of the monthly income that’s often needed for housing…

click to listen to Jennifer Cordova

Cordova says it will be the fifth and final home being built on the same parcel, which also helps save costs. To date, the local Habitat has built 44 homes, rehabbed 10 homes, and has served 66 adults and 143 children.