Habitat For Humanity Gets More Grant Money

Posted: Jun. 24, 2022 12:06 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 affiliates that have been awarded more grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation. Local Executive Director, Lorraine Larson, says they’ve received 20-thousand dollars to help finish the last of a four-home project near Memorial Park in Grass Valley. It’ll go toward materials costs…

In California, over 80-percent of low-income households spend over half of their monthly budget on housing. Larson says the number of Nevada County families who are struggling to afford rent continues to rise. She says Habitat for Humanity International’s record of success over the years has led to consistent funding help…

With a median home price in Nevada County of over 600-thousand dollars, ownership is out of reach for residents making less than 80-thousand dollars a year, according ot Habitat officials. And the local affiliate is currently the only provider of low-income opportunities in the community.

