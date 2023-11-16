< Back to All News

Habitat Gets Funding Boost For Latest Home

Posted: Nov. 16, 2023 12:27 AM PST

A 172-thousand-dollar funding award to help further boost construction of the latest Grass Valley home project for Habitat for Humanity was part of a presentation to the City Council. It’s the third project to receive a loan through the Permanent Local Housing Allocation program. It was created in 2017 to provide a permanent source of funding for increasing affordable housing stock. Habitat’s Development Director, Jennifer Cordova, told the Council the money will further help fund everything that’s needed, from the ground up…

City Councilmember Haven Caravelli also noted that the home, on Orchard Way, will be the 42nd of 45 constructed in Grass Valley…

And in 2020, the Western Nevada County Regional Housing Trust Fund was formed, to increase the impact of PLHA funds, with the county as the lead agency. That also includes Grass Valley and Nevada City. Since then, the two towns and the county have provided over 928-thousand dollars. PLHA funds come from recording fees on certain real estate documents.

