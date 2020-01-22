< Back to All News

Habitat- Good for the Community and the Economy

Posted: Jan. 22, 2020 12:09 AM PST

A fourteen home affordable housing project is moving forward in Grass Valley. The Grass Valley City Council recently approved zoning changes and a tentative subdivision map for a Habitat for Humanity project on Joyce Drive off of Whiting Street. Nevada County Habitat Board of Director President, John Scott, says that Habitat not only provides affordable housing it is also an exonomic contributor to the city. Habitat has spent over ten million dollars while building homes in the county with thirty-six of thirty-nine home being built in Grass Valley. The new project will contribute several more millions of dollars.

Listen to John Scott

Habitat Executive Director Lorraine Larson says that affordable housing is a great need within the county with far more people applying than Habitat can actually fund. She also says families that receive a home through Habitat continue to give back.

Listen to Lorraine Larson

Larson says home owners contribute a minimum of 500 hours of work to the project and as part of the process, qualify for a zero interest loan through Habitat to complete the purchase.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha