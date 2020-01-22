Habitat- Good for the Community and the Economy

A fourteen home affordable housing project is moving forward in Grass Valley. The Grass Valley City Council recently approved zoning changes and a tentative subdivision map for a Habitat for Humanity project on Joyce Drive off of Whiting Street. Nevada County Habitat Board of Director President, John Scott, says that Habitat not only provides affordable housing it is also an exonomic contributor to the city. Habitat has spent over ten million dollars while building homes in the county with thirty-six of thirty-nine home being built in Grass Valley. The new project will contribute several more millions of dollars.

Habitat Executive Director Lorraine Larson says that affordable housing is a great need within the county with far more people applying than Habitat can actually fund. She also says families that receive a home through Habitat continue to give back.

Larson says home owners contribute a minimum of 500 hours of work to the project and as part of the process, qualify for a zero interest loan through Habitat to complete the purchase.