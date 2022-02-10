< Back to All News

Habitat Launches New Congressional Letter Campaign

Feb. 10, 2022

As the stalemate over infrastructure funding in Congress continues, Habitat for Humanity is taking the opportunity, once again, to press lawmakers to keep affordable home ownership front-and-center. The Development Director of Nevada County’s chapter, Jim Phelps, says they’re asking people to go to a link. It will take you to their advocacy form, along with a letter that will be emailed to congressional representatives…

Phelps says one major obstacle that needs to be addressed is the ever-escalating construction costs that’s keeping affordable inventory at an all-time low…

Habitat is also asking that you personalize the letter. The group says sharing personal testimony and thoughts resonate louder.

