Half-Full Crowd Sees Half of Congress Candidates

Candidates for Congress took center stage–the latest candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters took place last night at the Rood Center. Only three of the six candidates were in attendance, and none of them were Republicans. Incumbent Doug LaMalfa declined the League’s invitation, but that didn’t stop Democrat Audrey Denney from going after him…

In a question about vaccinations, two of the candidates said they should be mandatory and save lives, but Joseph LeTourneau, who has seven children and describes himself as an independent conservative, says parents should get to choose…

As for a woman’s right to choose, LeTourneau said he was against abortion, but did not say if Roe-v-Wade should be overturned. On the question of health care, Denney said she supports a single payer plan, and LeTourneau seemed to support modifying the Affordable Care Act. Democrat Rob Lydon, who is a veterinarian, had a different take. He pointed out that if a woman needed a hysterectomy, if would run about 50 to 60 thousand dollars…

Lydon also says cutting the deficit is important, and would increase taxes and cut funding programs to do it. The forum was the most sparsely attended of the four held so far, with the Board of Supervisors chambers about half full.

–gf