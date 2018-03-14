< Back to All News

Half Ton of Processed Pot Found at Local Home

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

A Nevada City man has been arrested after authorities found more than a half a ton of processed marijuana in his garage. Federal agents served a search warrant in the 15-thousand block of Lola’s Echo Road in Nevada City at 8 o’clock yesterday morning. Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies assisted, and Sheriff Keith Royal says the garage was neatly stacked with black containers…

Listen to Keith Royal 1

There were also 576 plants under cultivation, being grown indoors underneath a granny unit on the property. Authorities arrested 34 year-old Jose Luna, and booked him into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on federal drug charges. Royal says even though the operation was pretty large in scale, it appears to be a one-man operation, and he says Luna may be facing more than just the criminal counts for the pot…

Listen to Keith Royal 2

Royal says it’s the largest amount of marijuana in one location he’s seen since he’s benn here…

Listen to Keith Royal 3

It’s believed the pot was to be sold out of state where the value is higher. The estimated value was about a million dollars, but Royal says its worth many millions more where marijuana can’t be grown legally.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha