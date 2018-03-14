Half Ton of Processed Pot Found at Local Home

A Nevada City man has been arrested after authorities found more than a half a ton of processed marijuana in his garage. Federal agents served a search warrant in the 15-thousand block of Lola’s Echo Road in Nevada City at 8 o’clock yesterday morning. Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies assisted, and Sheriff Keith Royal says the garage was neatly stacked with black containers…

There were also 576 plants under cultivation, being grown indoors underneath a granny unit on the property. Authorities arrested 34 year-old Jose Luna, and booked him into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on federal drug charges. Royal says even though the operation was pretty large in scale, it appears to be a one-man operation, and he says Luna may be facing more than just the criminal counts for the pot…

Royal says it’s the largest amount of marijuana in one location he’s seen since he’s benn here…

It’s believed the pot was to be sold out of state where the value is higher. The estimated value was about a million dollars, but Royal says its worth many millions more where marijuana can’t be grown legally.