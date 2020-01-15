Hall Elected Chair of Board of Supervisors

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has a new chair. As is customary at the first meeting of the year, a chair and vice-chair are elected. Heidi Hall from District One was elected chair. She takes over for Richard Anderson, who is the District Five representative. Hall was vice-chair, so she says she got to learn by watching Anderson…

Listen to Heidi Hall

The plaque commemorates Anderson’s year leading the Board. He thanked staff and his fellow supervisors…

Listen to Richard Anderson

In a little bit of a surprise, District Three Supervisor Dan Miller was elected Vice Chair and was the only one nominated. District Four Supervisor Sue Hoek is the only one on the board who has never been chair or vice-chair. Also, to go along with the new year, the supervisors each get a little raise. The cost of living increase passed in 2018, gives them about 220 dollars a month more to over 56-thousand dollars a year. The chair gets about three thousand dollars a year more.

–gf