Hall Faces Two Challengers; Scofield Unopposed

Posted: Dec. 9, 2019 7:37 AM PST

One Nevada County Supervisor will have two challengers for the seat next year, while another won’t have any. Heidi Hall officially announced her candidacy for re-election Friday in District One. Deborah Wilder had already filed paperwork to run for the seat, and Michael Taylor added his name on Friday. In District Two, Ed Scofield has announced he will be running again, but no one has filed to oppose him. Friday was the deadline in those two districts. In District Five, Richard Anderson is not running again, so that deadline is not until Wednesday. Hardy Bullock is the only candidate to file so far.

