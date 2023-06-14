Hall Is First Announced 2024 Supervisor Candidate

There are three Nevada County Supervisor seats up for election next year. And one incumbent is the first announced candidate. Heidi Hall is seeking a third term. Among her priorities is to continue the work of reducing wildfire threats. She terms it a nearly-impossible challenge, but also says a lot of progress has been made since she was first elected in 2016…

Hall says she’ll continue to help secure additional resources for forest management, firewise programs, and evacuation route improvements. She also notes that she will continue to champion strong mental and public health programs. That includes for the county’s unhoused population. She also mentions that strides have been made in improving housing availability…

Another passionate issue for Hall is broadband expansion. The other two available seats on the Board are currently occupied by Hardy Bullock, who is wrapping up his first four-year term, and Ed Scofield, who is finishing his fourth term. Neither have announced their plans yet. No challengers have come forward so far. The elections are part of the March 2024 Presidential Primary.