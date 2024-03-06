< Back to All News

Hall Looking Forward To Third Term

Posted: Mar. 6, 2024 1:06 PM PST

Assuming her wide lead holds up after the vote canvass, this will be Heidi Hall’s third four-year term on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. It will also make her the longest-tenured member next year, with Ed Scofield retiring. At the candidates forum in January, she said more low-income tax credits for developers could help provide more affordable housing. But the lack of infrastructure continues to also be a barrier…

Hall says other priorities are not expected to change much. That includes wildfire preparedness and prevention, along with more available and affordable insurance. Also, mental health services and staying fiscally conservative, especially with the possibility of state budget cuts…

District One covers Nevada City, along with Banner Mountain, Cascade Shores, Deer Creek, and the Highway 174 corridor.

