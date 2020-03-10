Hall Might Win Supervisor Seat Outright

The first March Primary vote update since election night has been released by the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. And the most notable change is that incumbent County Supervisor Heidi Hall now has over 52-percent of the ballots counted, which would allow her to win the District One seat outright, without a runoff in November. Over 50-percent is needed. Deborah Wilder widened her lead over Michael Taylor, from one vote to 24 votes. Looking at the Nevada City Council race, the top three votegetters haven’t changed. Doug Fleming has 598 votes, followed by Daniela Fernandez, with 487, and incumbent Reinette Senum has widened her lead over Lorraine Reich, from 57 to 103 votes. And no dramatic changes in the two local ballot measures, with Measure I, the assessment increase in the Higgins Fire District, still far from the two-thirds threshold needed, at 57-percent. It was 58-percent on election night. And Measure J, the Penn Valley School District Bond, is still trailing badly, with 62-percent saying “no”. It was 63-percent on election night. Around 10-thousand ballots remain uncounted.