Hall Part of Fire Insurance Bill Announcement

Posted: Feb. 20, 2020 12:02 PM PST

It’s two southern California Assembly women that have introduced a bill which would require renewal of fire insurance, but Nevada County is playing a major role. Assembly Bill 2367 was introduced by Democrats Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, and Monique Limon of Long Beach Tuesday, but Chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Heidi Hall was the only one from northern California who spoke at the bill’s announcement. Hall says there was a 38 percent of non-renewals for fire insurance in Nevada County last year–the highest in the state…

The bill would develop statewide standards for home and communtity hardening, and those homes that meet these standards would receive a guaranteed offer, or renewal of insurance….

In other words, if you do the proper fire defense, you can’t get canceled. Hall says she was asked by the Insurance Commissioner to participate in this bill…

Hall says she was told that she will be kept up in the loop while the committee sets its standards, if the bill is approved. It’s been named Renew California.

–gf

