Hall Praises Signing Of Broadband Package

A Nevada County supervisor recently had a letter published, urging the inclusion of Governor Newsom’s seven-billion-dollar broadband expansion package in the final version of the state budget. And Heidi Hall says Newsom has now signed the legislation…

About half the money is devoted to that. Hall hopes another two-billion dollars will augment local “last mile” connections that will connect homes and businesses with local networks. She estimates around a-third of county residents still have no access at all to high-speed internet service…

Last month, supervisors accepted another 50-thousand dollars to add to a second round of funding for the county’s Last Mile Broadband Grant Program. It’s a total of over half-a-million dollars for four local providers, with half of that money coming from PG and E wildfire settlement funds. That’ll connect another 440 households in the next year or so.